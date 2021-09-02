Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Revenue clocked in at $875.00 million, down -32.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.72%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Coeur Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Reaffirms Production Guidance; Updates Cost and Capital Expenditure Guidance.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) reported second quarter 2021 financial results, including revenue of $214.9 million, cash flow from operating activities of $58.1 million and GAAP net income from continuing operations of $32.1 million, or $0.13 per share. On an adjusted basis1, the Company reported EBITDA of $52.7 million, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $31.4 million and net loss from continuing operations of $0.8 million, or $0.00 per share.

Over the last 12 months, CDE stock dropped by -16.59%. The one-year Coeur Mining Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.2. The average equity rating for CDE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.68 billion, with 257.11 million shares outstanding and 253.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, CDE stock reached a trading volume of 3107708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $10.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDE in the course of the last twelve months was 670.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.72. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.83 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.54, while it was recorded at 6.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coeur Mining Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.43 and a Gross Margin at +19.41. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.30.

Return on Total Capital for CDE is now 11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.47. Additionally, CDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] managed to generate an average of $13,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,157 million, or 71.90% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 25,587,379, which is approximately 8.876% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,245,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.49 million in CDE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $149.44 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly -4.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 20,119,373 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 12,097,603 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 133,289,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,506,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,245,075 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,526,899 shares during the same period.