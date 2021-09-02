Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Stock trading around $87.43 per share: What’s Next?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] loss -0.78% or -0.69 points to close at $87.43 with a heavy trading volume of 6892141 shares. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Chewy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended August 1, 2021, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

Fiscal Q2 2021 Highlights:.

It opened the trading session at $88.29, the shares rose to $89.0491 and dropped to $86.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHWY points out that the company has recorded -0.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -70.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, CHWY reached to a volume of 6892141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $97.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 514.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 442.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CHWY stock

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.18. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.17, while it was recorded at 88.66 for the last single week of trading, and 86.31 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.27 and a Gross Margin at +24.62. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CHWY is now -115.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.76. Additionally, CHWY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of -$4,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 5.35.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

There are presently around $34,565 million, or 82.10% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 314,116,550, which is approximately -1.92% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 7,878,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $688.83 million in CHWY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $555.32 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 2.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 18,191,888 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 23,133,335 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 354,023,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,348,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,877,785 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,314,820 shares during the same period.