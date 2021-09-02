BofA Securities slashes price target on Teck Resources Limited [TECK] – find out why.

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] traded at a high on 09/01/21, posting a 1.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.87. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Teck Announces Dividend.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced that it will pay an eligible dividend of $0.05 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares on September 29, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021.

About TeckAs one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3409018 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teck Resources Limited stands at 3.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.40%.

The market cap for TECK stock reached $11.63 billion, with 532.00 million shares outstanding and 525.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 3409018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $32.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $20 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has TECK stock performed recently?

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.10. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.27 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.13, while it was recorded at 22.54 for the last single week of trading, and 20.93 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 40.72%.

Insider trade positions for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

There are presently around $5,641 million, or 65.20% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 23,438,710, which is approximately 9.675% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,727,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.95 million in TECK stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $211.65 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly -7.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 37,506,861 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 35,448,937 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 173,695,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,651,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,821,999 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,190,918 shares during the same period.