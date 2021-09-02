Berkshire Hathaway Inc. [BRK-B] Revenue clocked in at $248.84 billion, up 23.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. [NYSE: BRK-B] price plunged by -0.18 percent to reach at -$0.51. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Information Regarding Second Quarter Earnings Release.

(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s second quarter earnings release and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q will be posted on the Internet on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Central time where it can be accessed at www.berkshirehathaway.com.

About Berkshire.

The one-year BRK-B stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.44. The average equity rating for BRK-B stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. [BRK-B]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRK-B shares is $315.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRK-B stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $191 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $169 to $166, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on BRK-B stock. On August 10, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BRK-B shares from 173 to 169.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRK-B stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00.

BRK-B Stock Performance Analysis:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. [BRK-B] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, BRK-B shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.52% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Fundamentals:

BRK-B Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRK-B. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. go to 23.30%.