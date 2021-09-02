Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] fell -0.69% so far this year. What now?

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] plunged by -$6.85 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $315.46 during the day while it closed the day at $303.24. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Autodesk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) announced its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:.

September 9, 2021 Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology ConferenceSeptember 14, 2021 Citi’s 2021 Global Technology Virtual ConferenceSeptember 21, 2021 J.P. Morgan 12th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference.

Autodesk Inc. stock has also loss -11.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADSK stock has inclined by 10.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.24% and lost -0.69% year-on date.

The market cap for ADSK stock reached $65.56 billion, with 219.60 million shares outstanding and 219.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, ADSK reached a trading volume of 3064630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADSK shares is $352.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Autodesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Autodesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $342, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on ADSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autodesk Inc. is set at 8.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADSK in the course of the last twelve months was 48.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ADSK stock trade performance evaluation

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.40. With this latest performance, ADSK shares dropped by -7.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 311.71, while it was recorded at 310.51 for the last single week of trading, and 292.04 for the last 200 days.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.86 and a Gross Margin at +90.12. Autodesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.87.

Return on Total Capital for ADSK is now 23.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 49.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 292.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.98. Additionally, ADSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 210.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] managed to generate an average of $105,061 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Autodesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Autodesk Inc. go to 26.57%.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58,368 million, or 90.50% of ADSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADSK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,923,930, which is approximately -4.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,647,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.35 billion in ADSK stocks shares; and LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P, currently with $2.79 billion in ADSK stock with ownership of nearly -4.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Autodesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 498 institutional holders increased their position in Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK] by around 13,309,609 shares. Additionally, 445 investors decreased positions by around 14,274,678 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 164,896,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,481,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADSK stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,217,769 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,577,889 shares during the same period.