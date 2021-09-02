AC Immune SA [ACIU] moved down -10.33: Why It’s Important

AC Immune SA [NASDAQ: ACIU] loss -10.33% or -0.84 points to close at $7.29 with a heavy trading volume of 4055521 shares. The company report on August 31, 2021 that AC Immune Announces First Positive Cognitive Results for a Tau-Targeting Monoclonal Antibody in Alzheimer’s Disease.

Top-line data from Lauriet Phase 2 trial of semorinemab in mild-to-moderate AD shows a statistically significant reduction on one of two co-primary endpoints, ADAS-Cog11.

First evidence of clinical activity in tau-targeting monoclonal antibody in MMSE 16-21 (mild-to-moderate) AD population.

It opened the trading session at $7.76, the shares rose to $8.07 and dropped to $7.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACIU points out that the company has recorded -0.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -64.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, ACIU reached to a volume of 4055521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

UBS have made an estimate for AC Immune SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2019, representing the official price target for AC Immune SA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ACIU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AC Immune SA is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACIU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 232.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21.

AC Immune SA [ACIU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.52. With this latest performance, ACIU shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACIU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.27 for AC Immune SA [ACIU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.35, while it was recorded at 7.27 for the last single week of trading, and 6.79 for the last 200 days.

AC Immune SA [ACIU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AC Immune SA [ACIU] shares currently have an operating margin of -405.76. AC Immune SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -401.28.

Return on Total Capital for ACIU is now -25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AC Immune SA [ACIU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.03. Additionally, ACIU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AC Immune SA [ACIU] managed to generate an average of -$442,756 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.AC Immune SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.80 and a Current Ratio set at 19.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at AC Immune SA [ACIU]

There are presently around $133 million, or 26.40% of ACIU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACIU stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 8,545,179, which is approximately 13.866% of the company’s market cap and around 60.85% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,648,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.3 million in ACIU stocks shares; and AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $11.55 million in ACIU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AC Immune SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in AC Immune SA [NASDAQ:ACIU] by around 4,840,023 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 4,787,901 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 8,628,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,256,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACIU stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,154,798 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,855,499 shares during the same period.