ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Stock trading around $65.19 per share: What’s Next?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.57%. The company report on August 9, 2021 that ZoomInfo Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (“ZoomInfo”) (NASDAQ: ZI) announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering by certain selling stockholders of ZoomInfo, including investment funds affiliated with TA Associates (“TA”), The Carlyle Group (“Carlyle”) and 22C Capital LLC (“22C Capital”) and an entity affiliated with ZoomInfo’s co-founders (together with TA, Carlyle and 22C Capital, the “Selling Stockholders”), of 20,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo’s Class A common stock pursuant to ZoomInfo’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at the public offering price of $63.00 per share. Additionally, the Selling Stockholders granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo’s Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by ZoomInfo. The last reported sale price of ZoomInfo’s Class A common stock on August 6, 2021 was $64.54 per share. The offering is expected to close on August 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the underwriter for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, ZI stock rose by 67.93%. The one-year ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.53. The average equity rating for ZI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.93 billion, with 190.60 million shares outstanding and 159.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, ZI stock reached a trading volume of 5826983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $70.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 89.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ZI Stock Performance Analysis:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.57. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 19.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.29 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.45, while it was recorded at 63.36 for the last single week of trading, and 49.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.58 and a Gross Margin at +73.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.15.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.03. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] managed to generate an average of -$8,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ZI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 38.90%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,592 million, or 75.10% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 88,295,467, which is approximately -1.11% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,209,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $730.77 million in ZI stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $693.02 million in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 13.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 27,231,405 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 9,648,356 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 171,613,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,493,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,458,779 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,770,789 shares during the same period.