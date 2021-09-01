Yandex N.V. [YNDX] gain 10.52% so far this year. What now?

Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ: YNDX] closed the trading session at $76.90 on 08/31/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $73.70, while the highest price level was $77.05. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Yandex Introduces SignalQ2 Driver Monitoring Camera for its Ride-Hailing Partners and Other Fleets, Powered by Ambarella’s CVflow® Edge AI Vision SoC.

Ambarella’s CV25 SoC Chosen for AI Performance, Low Power Consumption and Cybersecurity Capabilities.

Ambarella, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, announced that the new Yandex SignalQ2 LTE-enabled driver monitoring system (DMS) camera is based on the Ambarella CV25 edge AI vision system on chip (SoC). This Yandex DMS camera will be deployed across the Yandex.Taxi fleet of partner ride-hailing vehicles by 2022, and Yandex is offering the camera to other companies such as those with delivery van fleets. Yandex.Taxi, an international IT company, has partnerships with over 700,000 ride-hailing drivers operating in more than 1,000 cities across Eastern Europe, Russia, Kazakhstan, Norway, Israel, the Ivory Coast, Finland and Ghana.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.52 percent and weekly performance of 10.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 969.52K shares, YNDX reached to a volume of 3483566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yandex N.V. [YNDX]:

New Street have made an estimate for Yandex N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Yandex N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yandex N.V. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for YNDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.30.

YNDX stock trade performance evaluation

Yandex N.V. [YNDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.03. With this latest performance, YNDX shares gained by 13.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YNDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.71 for Yandex N.V. [YNDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.62, while it was recorded at 72.47 for the last single week of trading, and 67.11 for the last 200 days.

Yandex N.V. [YNDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yandex N.V. [YNDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.44 and a Gross Margin at +52.63. Yandex N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.68.

Return on Total Capital for YNDX is now 4.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yandex N.V. [YNDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.22. Additionally, YNDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yandex N.V. [YNDX] managed to generate an average of $29,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Yandex N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yandex N.V. [YNDX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YNDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yandex N.V. go to 0.51%.

Yandex N.V. [YNDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,807 million, or 84.40% of YNDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YNDX stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 29,626,332, which is approximately 0.51% of the company’s market cap and around 3.03% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,842,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in YNDX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $916.78 million in YNDX stock with ownership of nearly -17.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yandex N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ:YNDX] by around 23,167,959 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 16,561,263 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 204,834,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,563,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YNDX stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,309,618 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,553,259 shares during the same period.