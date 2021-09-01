why Root Inc. [ROOT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.46

Root Inc. [NASDAQ: ROOT] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.83 during the day while it closed the day at $6.45. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Root, Inc. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Root’s second quarter financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the shareholder letter posted to the company’s investor relations website at ir.joinroot.com.

Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results tomorrow, Thursday, August 12, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and to provide an update on company operations. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the News & Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Root Inc. stock has also gained 10.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROOT stock has declined by -34.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.99% and lost -58.94% year-on date.

The market cap for ROOT stock reached $1.51 billion, with 248.90 million shares outstanding and 66.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, ROOT reached a trading volume of 12449736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Root Inc. [ROOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROOT shares is $9.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Root Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $16 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Root Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on ROOT stock. On May 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ROOT shares from 28 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Root Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15.

ROOT stock trade performance evaluation

Root Inc. [ROOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.45. With this latest performance, ROOT shares dropped by -11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.99% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.46 for Root Inc. [ROOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.83, while it was recorded at 6.19 for the last single week of trading, and 12.72 for the last 200 days.

Root Inc. [ROOT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Root Inc. [ROOT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Root Inc. go to 30.60%.

Root Inc. [ROOT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $395 million, or 55.60% of ROOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROOT stocks are: DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,259,259, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., holding 9,259,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.72 million in ROOT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.64 million in ROOT stock with ownership of nearly 160.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in Root Inc. [NASDAQ:ROOT] by around 15,151,427 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 5,768,811 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 40,368,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,289,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROOT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,094,741 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,527,374 shares during the same period.