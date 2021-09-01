why DSP Group Inc. [DSPG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.00

DSP Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DSPG] price surged by 17.85 percent to reach at $3.33. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether DSP Group, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Synaptics.

Ademi LLP is investigating DSP Group (Nasdaq: DSPG), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Synaptics.

A sum of 5260031 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 180.27K shares. DSP Group Inc. shares reached a high of $22.00 and dropped to a low of $21.85 until finishing in the latest session at $21.99.

The one-year DSPG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.05.

Guru’s Opinion on DSP Group Inc. [DSPG]:

Cowen have made an estimate for DSP Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $19 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for DSP Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $19, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on DSPG stock. On May 07, 2019, analysts increased their price target for DSPG shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DSP Group Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSPG in the course of the last twelve months was 41.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

DSPG Stock Performance Analysis:

DSP Group Inc. [DSPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.30. With this latest performance, DSPG shares gained by 37.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.02 for DSP Group Inc. [DSPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.64, while it was recorded at 18.71 for the last single week of trading, and 15.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DSP Group Inc. Fundamentals:

DSP Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

DSPG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSP Group Inc. go to 8.00%.

DSP Group Inc. [DSPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $461 million, or 86.40% of DSPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSPG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,652,891, which is approximately 0.311% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,875,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.25 million in DSPG stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $31.85 million in DSPG stock with ownership of nearly 24.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

73 institutional holders increased their position in DSP Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DSPG] by around 1,764,895 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 1,537,019 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 17,682,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,984,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSPG stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 284,371 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 397,501 shares during the same period.