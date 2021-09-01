why Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.00

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] traded at a high on 08/31/21, posting a 7.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.46. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Aehr Receives First Order in China for FOX™ Singulated Die Test and Burn-in System for Silicon Photonics Production.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, announced it has received initial orders totaling nearly $1.2 million from a new customer in China for its FOX-P™ test and burn-in solution for production test of silicon photonics devices. This new customer will also be providing contract manufacturing services to an existing customer of Aehr Test as that customer ramps production in China as well as other international markets.

The initial order includes a FOX-NP™ full wafer system and multiple DiePak Carriers® to be used to meet this customer’s new product requirements and initial production needs. The system is configured with two blades which allows for both wafer level as well as singulated die and module level test and burn-in using Aehr’s proprietary full wafer WaferPak Contactors or singulated die and module DiePak Carriers. The system ships within Aehr’s current fiscal first quarter ending August 31, 2021 with the DiePaks to follow in the next couple of months.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4811006 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aehr Test Systems stands at 12.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.39%.

The market cap for AEHR stock reached $166.43 million, with 23.52 million shares outstanding and 20.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.53M shares, AEHR reached a trading volume of 4811006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has AEHR stock performed recently?

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.17. With this latest performance, AEHR shares gained by 30.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 319.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.42 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.84, while it was recorded at 7.04 for the last single week of trading, and 2.99 for the last 200 days.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.19 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.21.

Return on Total Capital for AEHR is now -25.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.90. Additionally, AEHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]

There are presently around $35 million, or 19.60% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,898,534, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,047,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.82 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.62 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly 1.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aehr Test Systems stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 65,793 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 271,888 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,295,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,632,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,165 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 200,160 shares during the same period.