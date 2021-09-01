Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] Stock trading around $6.80 per share: What’s Next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] loss -4.09% on the last trading session, reaching $6.80 price per share at the time. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Wheels Up Announces Record Revenue Growth of 113% for Second Quarter 2021.

Accelerating Customer Demand and Focus on Strategic Initiatives Drive Strong Performance.

Wheels Up (NYSE:UP) announced financial results for the second quarter, which ended June 30, 2021.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. represents 29.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.64 billion with the latest information. UP stock price has been found in the range of $6.65 to $7.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, UP reached a trading volume of 2963047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]:

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on UP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.63 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for UP stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.81. With this latest performance, UP shares dropped by -15.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.27% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.69 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 7.15 for the last single week of trading.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] managed to generate an average of -$768 per employee.Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]

There are presently around $121 million, or 8.20% of UP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UP stocks are: LINDEN ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,260,740, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.90% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,766,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.02 million in UP stocks shares; and WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $10.15 million in UP stock with ownership of nearly -0.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheels Up Experience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE:UP] by around 7,850,591 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 6,356,281 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,640,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,847,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,085,289 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,276,508 shares during the same period.