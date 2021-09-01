Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.43% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.40%. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Starbucks Reports Record Q3 Fiscal 2021 Results.

Q3 Consolidated Net Revenues Up 78% to a Record $7.5 BillionQ3 Comparable Store Sales Up 73% Globally; U.S. Up 83% with 10% Two-Year GrowthQ3 GAAP EPS $0.97; Record Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01 Driven by Strong U.S. PerformanceChina Surpasses 5,000 Stores, Pushing Global Store Count to Record 33,295Active Starbucks® Rewards Membership in the U.S. Up 48% Year-Over-Year to 24.2 MillionRaising Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Margin and Earnings Per Share Guidance.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal third quarter ended June 27, 2021. GAAP results in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 include items that are excluded from non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

Over the last 12 months, SBUX stock rose by 36.01%. The one-year Starbucks Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.02. The average equity rating for SBUX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $135.37 billion, with 1.18 billion shares outstanding and 1.18 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, SBUX stock reached a trading volume of 2957754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $131.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $104 to $108. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $125, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SBUX stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SBUX shares from 135 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 52.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

SBUX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.07, while it was recorded at 115.14 for the last single week of trading, and 109.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starbucks Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +13.59. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.48. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 144.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $2,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SBUX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 54.79%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $95,291 million, or 70.80% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,136,962, which is approximately 0.86% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,012,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.67 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.43 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly 0.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,167 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 38,053,206 shares. Additionally, 897 investors decreased positions by around 37,227,811 shares, while 287 investors held positions by with 748,966,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 824,247,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,874,541 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,534,791 shares during the same period.