Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] gained 4.40% on the last trading session, reaching $7.59 price per share at the time. The company report on August 21, 2021 that Ocugen Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, announced the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Ocugen approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 84,000 shares of its common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 14,100 shares of common stock to five hired employees. The stock options and RSUs were granted as of August 16, 2021, as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options have a ten-year term and have an exercise price of $7.06 per share, which is the closing price of Ocugen’s common stock on the grant date. The stock options and RSUs vest in equal annual installments over a three-year period starting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, subject to the applicable new employee’s continued service with Ocugen through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options and RSUs were granted outside of Ocugen’s 2019 Equity Incentive Plan.

Ocugen Inc. represents 195.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.49 billion with the latest information. OCGN stock price has been found in the range of $7.2578 to $7.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.01M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 7156856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $7.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $10 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OCGN shares from 0.70 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34972.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for OCGN stock

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, OCGN shares gained by 10.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2079.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.39, while it was recorded at 7.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.36 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.10 and a Current Ratio set at 25.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

There are presently around $430 million, or 28.80% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,938,916, which is approximately 278.058% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,855,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.4 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $78.84 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 28.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 34,363,730 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,254,989 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 20,002,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,620,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,795,542 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,250,826 shares during the same period.