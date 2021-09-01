ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] moved up 1.33: Why It’s Important

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] traded at a high on 08/31/21, posting a 1.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.56. The company report on August 16, 2021 that ToughBuilt Industries Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Significant year-over-year growth of 132% to $15.9 million.

Backlog remains robust across all product lines.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3493565 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stands at 5.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.00%.

The market cap for TBLT stock reached $69.69 million, with 81.61 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.76M shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 3493565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has TBLT stock performed recently?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -10.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.50 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6586, while it was recorded at 0.5398 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8785 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.10% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,470,422, which is approximately 11.651% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 988,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in TBLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.36 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly -20.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 1,087,804 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 3,006,092 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,580,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,674,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 377,773 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 154,758 shares during the same period.