The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $76

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] price plunged by -0.80 percent to reach at -$0.59. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Schwab Report: Self-Directed 401(k) Balances Increase 22% Year-Over-Year.

According to Charles Schwab’s SDBA Indicators Report, an industry-leading benchmark on retirement plan participant investment activity within self-directed brokerage accounts (SDBAs), the average account balance across all participant accounts finished Q2 2021 at $348,183, a nearly 22% increase year-over-year and a 4.3% increase from Q1 2021.

SDBAs are brokerage accounts within retirement plans, including 401(k)s and other types of retirement plans, that participants can use to invest retirement savings in individual stocks and bonds, as well as exchange-traded funds, mutual funds and other securities that are not part of their retirement plan’s core investment offerings.

A sum of 7211203 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.66M shares. The Charles Schwab Corporation shares reached a high of $73.60 and dropped to a low of $71.96 until finishing in the latest session at $72.85.

The one-year SCHW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.1. The average equity rating for SCHW stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $83.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $74 to $86. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on SCHW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 22.78.

SCHW Stock Performance Analysis:

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.27, while it was recorded at 74.07 for the last single week of trading, and 64.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Charles Schwab Corporation Fundamentals:

SCHW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 21.15%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $114,364 million, or 74.10% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 254,441,948, which is approximately -0.021% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 115,044,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.38 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.19 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly 4.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

619 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 74,375,994 shares. Additionally, 582 investors decreased positions by around 66,609,425 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 1,428,876,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,569,862,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,046,957 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 10,796,738 shares during the same period.