Telsey Advisory Group slashes price target on Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] – find out why.

Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE: DBI] traded at a low on 08/31/21, posting a -8.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.50. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Designer Brands Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Record setting second quarter sales and gross profit at the U.S. Retail segment

Comparable sales were up 84.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4299971 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Designer Brands Inc. stands at 6.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.83%.

The market cap for DBI stock reached $1.02 billion, with 72.61 million shares outstanding and 57.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, DBI reached a trading volume of 4299971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBI shares is $20.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Designer Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $14 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Designer Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $14, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on DBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Designer Brands Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01.

How has DBI stock performed recently?

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.05. With this latest performance, DBI shares dropped by -1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.36 for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.20, while it was recorded at 15.64 for the last single week of trading, and 13.85 for the last 200 days.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.40 and a Gross Margin at +13.93. Designer Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.87.

Return on Total Capital for DBI is now -25.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 517.39. Additionally, DBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 390.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] managed to generate an average of -$42,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Designer Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Designer Brands Inc. go to 14.68%.

Insider trade positions for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]

There are presently around $852 million, or 93.00% of DBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,995,684, which is approximately -5.123% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,691,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.03 million in DBI stocks shares; and INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC, currently with $55.16 million in DBI stock with ownership of nearly -5.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Designer Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE:DBI] by around 8,780,430 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 9,051,282 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 40,892,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,724,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,314,007 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,642,752 shares during the same period.