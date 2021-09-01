Support.com Inc. [SPRT] moved down -13.82: Why It’s Important

Support.com Inc. [NASDAQ: SPRT] closed the trading session at $31.36 on 08/31/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.51, while the highest price level was $36.3899. The company report on August 14, 2021 that Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, reported unaudited financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Summary.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1325.45 percent and weekly performance of 168.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 1386.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 326.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 838.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.19M shares, SPRT reached to a volume of 28655569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Support.com Inc. [SPRT]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Support.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2015. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2015, representing the official price target for Support.com Inc. stock. On August 01, 2013, analysts increased their price target for SPRT shares from 5.75 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Support.com Inc. is set at 5.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 1896.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.20.

SPRT stock trade performance evaluation

Support.com Inc. [SPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 168.72. With this latest performance, SPRT shares gained by 326.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1386.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1500.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.85 for Support.com Inc. [SPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.07, while it was recorded at 25.55 for the last single week of trading, and 4.15 for the last 200 days.

Support.com Inc. [SPRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Support.com Inc. [SPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.07. Support.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.02.

Return on Total Capital for SPRT is now 0.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Support.com Inc. [SPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, SPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Support.com Inc. [SPRT] managed to generate an average of $572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Support.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Support.com Inc. [SPRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Support.com Inc. go to 10.00%.

Support.com Inc. [SPRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $163 million, or 52.30% of SPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPRT stocks are: FONDREN MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,301,874, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 766,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.04 million in SPRT stocks shares; and EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST, currently with $21.4 million in SPRT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Support.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Support.com Inc. [NASDAQ:SPRT] by around 1,357,617 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 661,427 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,165,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,184,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPRT stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,168,649 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 254,509 shares during the same period.