Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] moved up 0.97: Why It’s Important

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.97% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.66%. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Opendoor Technologies Inc. Prices Upsized $850 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN) (“Opendoor”), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, announced the pricing of its offering of $850,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on August 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Opendoor also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date when the notes are first issued, up to an additional $127,500,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Opendoor and will accrue interest at a rate of 0.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2022. The notes will mature on August 15, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before February 15, 2026, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and including February 15, 2026, noteholders may convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Opendoor will settle conversions by paying cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the notes to be converted and paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at its election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of its conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the notes being converted based on the applicable conversion rate(s). The initial conversion rate is 51.9926 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $19.23 per share of common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 30% over the last reported sale price of $14.795 per share of Opendoor’s common stock on August 17, 2021. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

Over the last 12 months, OPEN stock rose by 65.24%. The average equity rating for OPEN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.34 billion, with 588.37 million shares outstanding and 503.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.31M shares, OPEN stock reached a trading volume of 8047963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on OPEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02.

OPEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.66. With this latest performance, OPEN shares gained by 18.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.82, while it was recorded at 17.32 for the last single week of trading, and 21.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opendoor Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,504 million, or 63.00% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 73,620,282, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 46,120,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $817.72 million in OPEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $735.97 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 44.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

168 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 97,628,051 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 43,015,413 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 226,165,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,809,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,949,563 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,509,617 shares during the same period.