OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $7.50

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE: OCFT] jumped around 0.38 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.70 at the close of the session, up 8.80%. The company report on August 31, 2021 that OneConnect Responds to Whistleblower Complaint.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, responded to certain allegations made about the Company circulated online.

The Company first became aware of these allegations on August 20, 2021 from an anonymous whistleblower complaint containing multiple unsubstantiated claims, including that the Company’s audited financial statements contain material misstatements.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stock is now -76.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OCFT Stock saw the intraday high of $4.71 and lowest of $4.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.95, which means current price is +17.58% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, OCFT reached a trading volume of 3328975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has OCFT stock performed recently?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.15. With this latest performance, OCFT shares dropped by -41.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.18 for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 4.31 for the last single week of trading, and 15.36 for the last 200 days.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.15 and a Gross Margin at +33.23. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.87.

Return on Total Capital for OCFT is now -18.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.23. Additionally, OCFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] managed to generate an average of -$54,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. go to 9.19%.

Insider trade positions for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]

There are presently around $320 million, or 18.40% of OCFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCFT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 18,894,554, which is approximately -4.982% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 13,405,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.01 million in OCFT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.2 million in OCFT stock with ownership of nearly 1650.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE:OCFT] by around 18,438,489 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 13,536,607 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 36,187,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,163,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCFT stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,387,733 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 10,132,840 shares during the same period.