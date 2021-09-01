Market cap of Amcor plc [AMCR] reaches 19.48B – now what?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.79 at the close of the session, up 0.08%. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Amcor reports record full year earnings and strong outlook for fiscal 2022.

2021 Fiscal Year Highlights.

Amcor plc stock is now 8.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMCR Stock saw the intraday high of $12.83 and lowest of $12.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.92, which means current price is +23.81% above from all time high which was touched on 08/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 5279075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amcor plc [AMCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on AMCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 77.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has AMCR stock performed recently?

Amcor plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, AMCR shares gained by 10.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.72 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.79, while it was recorded at 12.73 for the last single week of trading, and 11.68 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Amcor plc [AMCR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 5.57%.

Insider trade positions for Amcor plc [AMCR]

There are presently around $7,733 million, or 41.10% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 107,051,786, which is approximately 10.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,066,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $716.8 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

240 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 47,945,163 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 25,509,908 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 531,178,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 604,633,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,347,718 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,834,414 shares during the same period.