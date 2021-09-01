Market Analysts see Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] falling to $13. Time to buy?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] closed the trading session at $8.67 on 08/31/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.23, while the highest price level was $8.93. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Lufax Subsidiary LU Hong Kong Wins IFTA FinTech Achievement Award for Online Wealth Management Platform.

Lu International (Hong Kong) Limited (“LU Hong Kong”), a subsidiary of Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax”, NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, announced that it has won the Silver Award for Wealth Management Tech at the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2020. This award recognizes the achievements made by LU Hong Kong’s online wealth management platform and mobile app in providing high-quality around-the-clock wealth management services.

The IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards is organized by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA), a Hong Kong-based non-profit organization established in 2017. IFTA is committed to upholding the professional standard of financial technologists in Asia and creating an ecosystem to connect worldwide FinTech talents.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.94 percent and weekly performance of -3.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.41M shares, LU reached to a volume of 11214777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $20.30 to $9.80. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for LU in the course of the last twelve months was 21.05.

LU stock trade performance evaluation

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, LU shares gained by 15.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.42% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.27 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.01, while it was recorded at 8.79 for the last single week of trading, and 12.95 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 15.10%.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: Insider Ownership positions

98 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 74,211,946 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 14,095,594 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 139,467,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,774,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,373,979 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,384,527 shares during the same period.