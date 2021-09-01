Market Analysts see Fisker Inc. [FSR] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] price surged by 1.60 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on August 21, 2021 that Fisker Joins Forces With Abbie Eaton Developing Next-Generation Electric Vehicle Performance Dynamics.

Renowned racing driver will work with Fisker engineering team developing brand’s signature driving dynamics.

Focus will be on engaging Ocean’s low center of gravity and on-demand torque.

A sum of 5367482 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.24M shares. Fisker Inc. shares reached a high of $14.07 and dropped to a low of $13.73 until finishing in the latest session at $13.95.

The one-year FSR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.87. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $23.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $10, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 183880.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -12.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.05, while it was recorded at 13.91 for the last single week of trading, and 16.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.28. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$1,056,943 per employee.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 16.60.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $994 million, or 43.70% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,509,862, which is approximately 20.458% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 11,154,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.61 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $141.83 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 288.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 30,834,086 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 29,853,788 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 10,595,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,283,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,420,809 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 24,802,927 shares during the same period.