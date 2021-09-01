Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] Stock trading around $9.05 per share: What’s Next?

Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE: ZEV] jumped around 0.4 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.05 at the close of the session, up 4.62%. The company report on September 1, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lightning eMotors Inc. – ZEV.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lightning eMotors Inc. (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZEV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lightning eMotors and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Lightning eMotors Inc. stock is now -31.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZEV Stock saw the intraday high of $10.50 and lowest of $8.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.36, which means current price is +54.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, ZEV reached a trading volume of 33216872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]?

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Lightning eMotors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Lightning eMotors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightning eMotors Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

How has ZEV stock performed recently?

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.51. With this latest performance, ZEV shares gained by 37.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.89 for Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.61, while it was recorded at 8.00 for the last single week of trading, and 10.38 for the last 200 days.

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lightning eMotors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.30 and a Current Ratio set at 20.10.

Insider trade positions for Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]

There are presently around $32 million, or 4.90% of ZEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,560,281, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 34.10% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF THE WEST, holding 604,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.47 million in ZEV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.94 million in ZEV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightning eMotors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE:ZEV] by around 3,327,326 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,231,129 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,023,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,535,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEV stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,230,015 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,728,063 shares during the same period.