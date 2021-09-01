KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] is -70.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $19.55 during the day while it closed the day at $18.09. The company report on August 12, 2021 that KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Business Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2021.

KE Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -5.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BEKE stock has declined by -63.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.82% and lost -70.60% year-on date.

The market cap for BEKE stock reached $21.73 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 877.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.75M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 17503861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Goldman have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

BEKE stock trade performance evaluation

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.88. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -18.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.67 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.52, while it was recorded at 19.09 for the last single week of trading, and 51.80 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 3.18%.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,124 million, or 32.40% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 81,172,983, which is approximately -22.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,937,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $378.77 million in BEKE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $273.67 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 111.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

154 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 62,777,112 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 48,912,767 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 171,558,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,248,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,851,211 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,394,047 shares during the same period.