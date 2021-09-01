iQIYI Inc. [IQ] is -48.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] gained 4.26% or 0.37 points to close at $9.06 with a heavy trading volume of 7559307 shares. The company report on September 1, 2021 that iQIYI launches new all-in-one VR headset QIYU 3, further expanding its premium VR gaming ecosystem.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, launched its latest flagship virtual reality (VR) headset, the QIYU 3, as the Company further strengthens its premium VR digital entertainment ecosystem. The launch event of the product, which was live-streamed to millions of fans via extended reality (XR) technology, showcased the revolutionary features of the QIYU 3 and unveiled a number of free games for the device.

Dual 4K+ screens and head-hand 6DOF tech set new standard for industry.

It opened the trading session at $8.97, the shares rose to $9.2274 and dropped to $8.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IQ points out that the company has recorded -65.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.23M shares, IQ reached to a volume of 7559307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

UBS have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA dropped their target price from $25.50 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

Trading performance analysis for IQ stock

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.83. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -20.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.70, while it was recorded at 9.01 for the last single week of trading, and 17.58 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.14. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.72.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now -20.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.05. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc. [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$132,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $2,404 million, or 72.50% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 21,631,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.99 million in IQ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $180.24 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 81.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 79,189,835 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 111,768,236 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 74,422,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,380,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,379,193 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 16,943,987 shares during the same period.