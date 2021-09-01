Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] is 26.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] price surged by 4.58 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Ideanomics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Ideanomics, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – IDEX.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) and VIA Motors International, Inc. is fair to Ideanomics shareholders. VIA Motors shareholders are expected to receive Ideanomics common stock in connection with the merger. Following completion of the transaction, Ideanomics shareholders are expected to own approximately 75% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Ideanomics shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

A sum of 10211769 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.10M shares. Ideanomics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.53 and dropped to a low of $2.38 until finishing in the latest session at $2.51.

Guru’s Opinion on Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

IDEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.61. With this latest performance, IDEX shares gained by 5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 2.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ideanomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.21 and a Gross Margin at -12.16. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -367.04.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now -34.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$892,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $182 million, or 15.60% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,837,155, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.56% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 11,277,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.31 million in IDEX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $19.77 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 2055.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 58,767,850 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 7,307,974 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 6,626,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,702,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,316,407 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,734,080 shares during the same period.