Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [HVBT] gain 68.25% so far this year. What now?

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [NASDAQ: HVBT] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.28 during the day while it closed the day at $3.18. The company report on August 27, 2021 that REPEAT – HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated February 2, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated January 27, 2021.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (Nasdaq:HVBT) (FSE:HBF) (the “Company” or “HIVE”) is pleased to announce that it will achieve its previously announced target of 1 Exahash per second (EX

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares stock has also gained 2.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HVBT stock has inclined by 23.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.22% and gained 68.25% year-on date.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, HVBT reached a trading volume of 3975424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares is set at 0.24

HVBT stock trade performance evaluation

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [HVBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, HVBT shares gained by 18.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 793.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HVBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [HVBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.69, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.67 for the last 200 days.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [HVBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [HVBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.00 and a Gross Margin at +7.57. Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.69.

Return on Total Capital for HVBT is now -12.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [HVBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.70. Additionally, HVBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [HVBT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.01% of HVBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HVBT stocks are: CASTLEVIEW PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 50,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.98% of the total institutional ownership; CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS, holding 5,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in HVBT stocks shares; and IFP ADVISORS, INC, currently with $18000.0 in HVBT stock with ownership of nearly 85.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Common Shares [NASDAQ:HVBT] by around 53,794 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 500 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HVBT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,144 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.