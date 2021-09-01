Goldman lifts UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] traded at a high on 08/31/21, posting a 2.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.78. The company report on August 27, 2021 that UP Fintech Holding Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 10, 2021.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the U.S. market opens on September 10, 2021.

UP Fintech’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on September 10, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on September 10, 2021 Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7379025 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at 7.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.93%.

The market cap for TIGR stock reached $2.37 billion, with 141.88 million shares outstanding and 141.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.05M shares, TIGR reached a trading volume of 7379025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]?

Goldman have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

How has TIGR stock performed recently?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.75. With this latest performance, TIGR shares dropped by -20.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.93 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.56, while it was recorded at 13.54 for the last single week of trading, and 17.62 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.62 and a Gross Margin at +83.19. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.41.

Return on Total Capital for TIGR is now 10.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.06. Additionally, TIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] managed to generate an average of $20,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 18,613,375 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 6,094,409 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,096,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,804,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,450,268 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,488,917 shares during the same period.