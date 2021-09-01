GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] Is Currently -2.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] closed the trading session at $4.86 on 08/31/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.83, while the highest price level was $5.0402. The company report on August 31, 2021 that GoHealth Partners with Aunt Bertha to Address Members’ Social Determinants of Health.

GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, has partnered with the social care network Aunt Bertha to connect GoHealth members with community-based resources to address social determinants of health (SDOH).

SDOH are social and environmental factors that can prevent members from living full, healthy lives. Examples include a lack of healthy food, limited access to transportation, and inadequate living conditions. SDOH may take the form of physical, mental, or social needs and represent a large component of overall well-being.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -64.42 percent and weekly performance of -0.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -46.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -56.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, GOCO reached to a volume of 3208797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $10, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on GOCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

GOCO stock trade performance evaluation

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, GOCO shares dropped by -46.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.92 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.44, while it was recorded at 4.84 for the last single week of trading, and 11.54 for the last 200 days.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.11 and a Gross Margin at +66.57. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.05.

Return on Total Capital for GOCO is now -3.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.32. Additionally, GOCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] managed to generate an average of -$14,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoHealth Inc. go to 73.20%.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $484 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOCO stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 40,682,961, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 12,764,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.04 million in GOCO stocks shares; and RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $55.11 million in GOCO stock with ownership of nearly 110.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:GOCO] by around 23,033,982 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 15,497,228 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 61,043,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,574,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOCO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,724,596 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,932,833 shares during the same period.