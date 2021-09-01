Gevo Inc. [GEVO] Stock trading around $6.23 per share: What’s Next?

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] closed the trading session at $6.23 on 08/31/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.93, while the highest price level was $6.335. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Gevo Files for Environmental Permits in South Dakota for the Net-Zero 1 Project.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is pleased to announce that the air quality and wastewater permit applications for the company’s Net-Zero 1 project have been filed with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources.

“These permit applications are on schedule and represent the first of the permits necessary for the construction of Net-Zero 1,” commented Dr. Chris Ryan, Gevo’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are happy to work closely with Pinnacle Engineering, a world-class engineering firm known for specializing in environmental permitting, to draft our permits. These combined efforts are focused on minimizing environmental impact and establishing the lowest CI (Carbon Intensity) score possible,” continued Dr. Ryan.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.59 percent and weekly performance of 4.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, GEVO reached to a volume of 6946479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEVO stock. On January 13, 2017, analysts increased their price target for GEVO shares from 4 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 937.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

GEVO stock trade performance evaluation

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.53. With this latest performance, GEVO shares gained by 5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 398.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.26, while it was recorded at 6.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.89 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -471.12 and a Gross Margin at -174.84. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -725.90.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -22.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$1,296,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gevo Inc. [GEVO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $445 million, or 38.30% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 16,374,530, which is approximately 44.298% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,894,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.56 million in GEVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $58.9 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 12.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 30,651,109 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 5,832,751 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 34,930,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,414,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,193,311 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,058,200 shares during the same period.