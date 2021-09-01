Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] Stock trading around $95.19 per share: What’s Next?

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] gained 0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $95.19 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Futu reaches 15 million global users, reflecting strong international expansion.

Revenue growth saw 129.3% YoY increase to $203.1 million.

Operational highlights of the unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021:.

Futu Holdings Limited represents 142.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.59 billion with the latest information. FUTU stock price has been found in the range of $92.16 to $98.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, FUTU reached a trading volume of 8031761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $253, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on FUTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 9.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.45.

Trading performance analysis for FUTU stock

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.76. With this latest performance, FUTU shares dropped by -14.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 195.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.70, while it was recorded at 97.66 for the last single week of trading, and 115.54 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.92 and a Gross Margin at +82.16. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.04.

Return on Total Capital for FUTU is now 13.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.31. Additionally, FUTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] managed to generate an average of $129,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 9.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

There are presently around $2,950 million, or 38.80% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 5,762,381, which is approximately 172.902% of the company’s market cap and around 8.17% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,468,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.12 million in FUTU stocks shares; and SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, currently with $225.99 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 15,041,404 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 13,082,384 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,867,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,990,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,101,041 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 5,272,517 shares during the same period.