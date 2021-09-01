For Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ: ANY] traded at a high on 08/31/21, posting a 1.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.49. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Sphere 3D Sponsored SPAC – Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc., Closes Upsized $126.5 Million IPO, Including Full Exercise of the Overallotment Option.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 30, 2021) – Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (“Sphere 3D” or the “Company”), a company delivering containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions, reports Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (“Minority Equality” ), a company that Sphere 3D has an indirect interest in, closed its upsized initial public offering (the “IPO”).

Minority Equality is a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware company and led by Chairman and CEO Shawn D. Rochester. Minority Equality announced the closing of its IPO of 12,650,000 units, which included the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in total gross proceeds of $126,500,000. Each unit consisted of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Minority Equality’s units commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) on August 26, 2021, under the symbol “MEOAU.” Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “MEOA” and “MEOAW,” respectively.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17744104 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sphere 3D Corp. stands at 23.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.61%.

The market cap for ANY stock reached $124.67 million, with 15.99 million shares outstanding and 5.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.21M shares, ANY reached a trading volume of 17744104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Sphere 3D Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Sphere 3D Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sphere 3D Corp. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has ANY stock performed recently?

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.29. With this latest performance, ANY shares gained by 95.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 168.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.02 for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 2.45 for the last 200 days.

Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.14 and a Gross Margin at +26.40. Sphere 3D Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.20.

Return on Total Capital for ANY is now -122.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -167.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -184.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.97. Additionally, ANY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Sphere 3D Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sphere 3D Corp. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sphere 3D Corp. [ANY]

There are presently around $8 million, or 5.40% of ANY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANY stocks are: EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST with ownership of 904,912, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.32% of the total institutional ownership; CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 145,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.94 million in ANY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $0.47 million in ANY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sphere 3D Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Sphere 3D Corp. [NASDAQ:ANY] by around 1,066,176 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 26,721 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 120,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,213,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANY stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,064,597 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 26,721 shares during the same period.