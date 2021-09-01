For Moderna Inc. [MRNA], Analyst sees a rise to $445. What next?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] gained 1.62% or 6.0 points to close at $376.69 with a heavy trading volume of 10875716 shares. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Moderna Completes Submission of Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 Vaccine.

Final blinded analysis of Phase 3 COVE study of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shows 93% efficacy; efficacy remains durable through six months after second dose.

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, announced it has completed the rolling submission process for its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the full licensure of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. As part of the completed BLA submission, Moderna has requested Priority Review designation.

It opened the trading session at $375.91, the shares rose to $384.68 and dropped to $370.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRNA points out that the company has recorded 187.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -594.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.17M shares, MRNA reached to a volume of 10875716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $295.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $170 to $250, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 29.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MRNA stock

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.62. With this latest performance, MRNA shares gained by 8.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 187.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 480.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 326.16, while it was recorded at 385.55 for the last single week of trading, and 195.32 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc. go to 16.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Moderna Inc. [MRNA]

There are presently around $87,051 million, or 57.90% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 45,883,213, which is approximately 1.203% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC., holding 20,581,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.75 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.61 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 6.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

537 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 34,386,771 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 12,189,310 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 184,518,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,094,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,227,824 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,244,391 shares during the same period.