Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] is -66.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] closed the trading session at $0.40 on 08/31/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.394, while the highest price level was $0.41. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Farmmi Benefitting from Accelerating Sales Growth.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced the Company’s subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., won a new, multi-product order from a long-term customer for its popular dried whole and sliced mushrooms. The customer will export Farmmi’s products to Vancouver, Canada.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “Our success is led by consistent execution, sales growth and increased profitability. We are benefitting from higher global demand and our advantaged position with best-in-class products and superior taste. With production capacity in place to support a major expansion of our sales, we are focused on further accelerating growth through product innovation and enhanced customer relationships. We are very optimistic in our outlook for 2021 and beyond.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.58 percent and weekly performance of 4.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.88M shares, FAMI reached to a volume of 4641579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAMI in the course of the last twelve months was 32.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

FAMI stock trade performance evaluation

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.50 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4122, while it was recorded at 0.3986 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8698 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.57. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of $11,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.00% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,574,516, which is approximately 319.648% of the company’s market cap and around 5.76% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 402,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in FAMI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $42000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 1,830,977 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 83,351 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 429,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,344,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 319,078 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 56,021 shares during the same period.