Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $5

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] gained 13.30% on the last trading session, reaching $0.89 price per share at the time. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Evofem Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

— 68% increase in net product sales Q1 to Q2 –.

— 47% increase in Phexxi prescriptions –.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. represents 125.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $137.17 million with the latest information. EVFM stock price has been found in the range of $0.785 to $0.9742.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.15M shares, EVFM reached a trading volume of 17091877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.67.

Trading performance analysis for EVFM stock

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.35. With this latest performance, EVFM shares gained by 7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.89 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8981, while it was recorded at 0.8184 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8776 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -23234.08 and a Gross Margin at -269.73. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31907.85.

Return on Total Capital for EVFM is now -200.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -590.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,675.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -205.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,380.10. Additionally, EVFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,319.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] managed to generate an average of -$968,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]

There are presently around $32 million, or 29.90% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,009,858, which is approximately 68.313% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 4,538,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.03 million in EVFM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3.66 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 3028.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 19,038,579 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 25,197,130 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 7,905,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,330,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,711,416 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 18,507,640 shares during the same period.