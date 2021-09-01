Endo International plc [ENDP] moved down -0.43: Why It’s Important

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.29 at the close of the session, down -0.43%. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT® Patent Litigation.

Endo International plc (“Endo”) (NASDAQ: ENDP) commented on the United States District Court for the District of Delaware’s non-infringement ruling in favor of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Eagle”) in patent litigation regarding Eagle’s abbreviated new drug application, or ANDA, for Par Sterile Products, LLC’s VASOSTRICT® product. Because the court found non-infringement of Endo’s patents by Eagle’s proposed product, it did not rule on the patents’ validity.

“We are disappointed in ‘s ruling and respectfully disagree with the court’s decision,” said Matthew J. Maletta, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Endo. “We note that the decision turned on the court’s interpretation of conflicting appellate case law. Specifically, the court stated that after expending significant effort, it remained unable to reconcile appellate case law governing the consideration of product testing data which differs from ANDA specifications. We plan to address that important issue, among others, as we appeal ‘s decision and continue defending our intellectual property rights to VASOSTRICT®.”.

Endo International plc stock is now -68.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENDP Stock saw the intraday high of $2.36 and lowest of $1.9391 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.89, which means current price is +18.10% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, ENDP reached a trading volume of 21470331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endo International plc [ENDP]?

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on ENDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ENDP stock performed recently?

Endo International plc [ENDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.26. With this latest performance, ENDP shares dropped by -54.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.54 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.04, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.04 for the last 200 days.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.78 and a Gross Margin at +50.31. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.52.

Return on Total Capital for ENDP is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.24. Additionally, ENDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endo International plc [ENDP] managed to generate an average of $72,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Endo International plc [ENDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endo International plc go to -6.50%.

Insider trade positions for Endo International plc [ENDP]

There are presently around $436 million, or 82.90% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,889,085, which is approximately -5.405% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,371,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.1 million in ENDP stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $41.97 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 13,121,545 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 15,572,013 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 161,657,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,350,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,759,647 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,723,388 shares during the same period.