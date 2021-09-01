Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] moved up 2.09: Why It’s Important

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] jumped around 0.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.30 at the close of the session, up 2.09%. The company report on August 24, 2021 that Desktop Metal Launches 316L Stainless Steel for Manufacturing on the Shop System.

Shop System Binder Jetting Enables Cost-Effective Batch Production of High-Quality 316L Stainless Steel Parts Via Additive Manufacturing.

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a leader in mass production additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, announced it has qualified the use of 316L stainless steel for the Shop System™, the world’s first metal binder jetting system designed for machine shops. With an expanded materials portfolio, users can now leverage affordable, high-quality binder jetting technology to print end-use parts in 316L stainless steel with throughput, print quality, and productivity unattainable via legacy additive manufacturing processes.

Desktop Metal Inc. stock is now -51.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DM Stock saw the intraday high of $8.40 and lowest of $8.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.94, which means current price is +16.57% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.75M shares, DM reached a trading volume of 3872731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

How has DM stock performed recently?

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.26 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.52, while it was recorded at 8.24 for the last single week of trading, and 15.39 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 13.50.

Insider trade positions for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]

There are presently around $949 million, or 51.40% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 19,410,631, which is approximately -31.691% of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 17,496,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.22 million in DM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $111.77 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly 37.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 31,431,176 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 13,973,447 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 68,970,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,374,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,143,584 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,916,053 shares during the same period.