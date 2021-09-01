Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] is 30.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] price surged by 0.57 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Daré Bioscience Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Company Update.

Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a company update.

A sum of 3892874 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.37M shares. Dare Bioscience Inc. shares reached a high of $1.78 and dropped to a low of $1.71 until finishing in the latest session at $1.75.

Guru’s Opinion on Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

DARE Stock Performance Analysis:

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, DARE shares gained by 9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.70 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6090, while it was recorded at 1.7340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6285 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dare Bioscience Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$1,191,337 per employee.Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 5.00% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,941,258, which is approximately 37.158% of the company’s market cap and around 5.57% of the total institutional ownership; POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., holding 326,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.57 million in DARE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.54 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 19.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 1,136,445 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,096,087 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,300,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,532,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 208,540 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 196,380 shares during the same period.