Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] moved up 6.45: Why It’s Important

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] jumped around 0.72 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.88 at the close of the session, up 6.45%. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Chindata Group Records Q2 Net Profit of RMB65 million, Underlining Ongoing Profitability and Strong Development Capabilities.

Chindata Group (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, announced its financial results for the second quarter of this year ended June 30, 2021. The Company posted a second quarter revenue of RMB686 million (US$106 million), up 64% year over year, and a quarterly net profit of RMB65 million (US$10 million), reflecting continued profitability and growth from the previous quarter. This strong financial performance is testament to the Company’s competitive business model and robust development capabilities. In addition, Chindata Group recorded a healthy debt ratio as well as growth across multiple profit indicators, which reflect the unique strengths of its capital utilization efficiency and financial structure under the self-owned asset model.

During the reporting period, Chindata Group’s IT capacity in service reached 361MW, an increase of 24MW quarter over quarter, while its IT capacity under construction grew to 217MW, with a substantial rise of 64MW. In terms of digital infrastructure orders, the Company received 66 IT MW of newly contracted and indication of interest (IOI) orders in the second quarter of 2021, and it has maintained a high overall contracted ratio of 86%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock is now -50.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CD Stock saw the intraday high of $11.98 and lowest of $11.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.47, which means current price is +23.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, CD reached a trading volume of 3262607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61.

How has CD stock performed recently?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.26. With this latest performance, CD shares dropped by -4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.45% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.79, while it was recorded at 11.17 for the last single week of trading, and 16.15 for the last 200 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.54 and a Gross Margin at +37.73. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.47.

Return on Total Capital for CD is now 0.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.19. Additionally, CD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] managed to generate an average of -$41,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]

Positions in Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CD] by around 21,049,556 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 8,836,746 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 21,371,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,257,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CD stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,415,261 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 527,642 shares during the same period.