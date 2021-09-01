Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] is -42.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CEMI] price plunged by -2.49 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Chembio Launches Commercial Distribution of Third-Party COVID-19 Antigen Assay.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, announced its launch of commercial distribution of an FDA Emergency Use Authorized, patent pending, rapid point-of-care COVID-19 antigen test for use in decentralized and traditional testing settings. Product inventory is on-hand and immediately available for shipment to Chembio customers across the United States.

The SCoV-2 Ag Detect™ Rapid Test, manufactured by InBios International, Inc., is a rapid immunoassay test authorized for use in laboratories with a CLIA waiver certification. It provides results in 20 minutes from a nasal swab and requires no instrumentation. The test can be used for both patients who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within 5 days of symptom onset and for asymptomatic serial testing.

A sum of 3160131 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.82M shares. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.87 and dropped to a low of $2.72 until finishing in the latest session at $2.74.

Guru’s Opinion on Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]:

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CEMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

CEMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.40. With this latest performance, CEMI shares dropped by -6.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.35 for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 4.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chembio Diagnostics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.60 and a Gross Margin at +26.47. Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.60.

Return on Total Capital for CEMI is now -42.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.43. Additionally, CEMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] managed to generate an average of -$71,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

CEMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 17.30% of CEMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 855,245, which is approximately -6.969% of the company’s market cap and around 8.39% of the total institutional ownership; SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC, holding 703,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 million in CEMI stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $1.35 million in CEMI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CEMI] by around 846,400 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,160,213 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 809,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,815,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEMI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 515,866 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 983,460 shares during the same period.