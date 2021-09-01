Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] – find out why.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ: RDHL] gained 17.58% on the last trading session, reaching $10.10 price per share at the time. The company report on August 26, 2021 that RedHill Biopharma Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

– Achieved record quarterly revenues of $21.5 million for Q2/2021, 4.5% increase from Q1/2021 despite challenging market conditions; Cash balance1 of approximately $71.5 million as of June 30, 2021.

– Record Talicia® quarterly prescription volume up more than 10%; Movantik® quarterly new prescriptions up 5.6%; Talicia and Movantik coverage expanded to 8 and 9 out of 10 commercially insured Americans, respectively.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. represents 46.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $443.29 million with the latest information. RDHL stock price has been found in the range of $9.04 to $11.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 361.39K shares, RDHL reached a trading volume of 9826900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for RDHL stock

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.07. With this latest performance, RDHL shares gained by 54.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.63 for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 8.18 for the last single week of trading, and 7.66 for the last 200 days.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.95 and a Gross Margin at +42.68. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.36.

Return on Total Capital for RDHL is now -77.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -206.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 626.82. Additionally, RDHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 614.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]

Positions in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ:RDHL] by around 714,927 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,177,568 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,260,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,153,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDHL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 292,750 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,681,798 shares during the same period.