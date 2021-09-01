Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Revenue clocked in at $393.20 million, down -10.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] loss -1.56% or -0.19 points to close at $11.97 with a heavy trading volume of 5354427 shares. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Cano Health Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021.

Increases Full Year 2021 and 2022 Guidance.

Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $12.03, the shares rose to $12.40 and dropped to $10.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CANO points out that the company has recorded -9.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, CANO reached to a volume of 5354427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for CANO stock

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, CANO shares gained by 4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.37 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.47, while it was recorded at 11.97 for the last single week of trading, and 13.06 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -1.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$46,580 per employee.Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cano Health Inc. [CANO]

There are presently around $1,690 million, or 91.00% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 36,233,690, which is approximately 320.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 11,084,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.68 million in CANO stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $132.19 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly -0.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cano Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 83,824,742 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,912,148 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 52,430,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,167,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,847,256 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,560,510 shares during the same period.