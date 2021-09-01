Canaccord Genuity lifts Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.18%. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Performance Food Group & Digital Turbine Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; TreeHouse Foods & Ligand Pharmaceuticals to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Performance Food Group Co. (NYSE: PFGC) will replace TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and TreeHouse Foods will replace Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (NASD: CORE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 3. Performance Food Group is acquiring Core-Mark Holding Company in a deal pending final conditions. Treehouse Foods has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Over the last 12 months, APPS stock rose by 141.63%. The average equity rating for APPS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.46 billion, with 91.58 million shares outstanding and 89.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, APPS stock reached a trading volume of 16942305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $90, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on APPS stock. On February 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for APPS shares from 75 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 337.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

APPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.18. With this latest performance, APPS shares dropped by -8.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.72 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.43, while it was recorded at 53.54 for the last single week of trading, and 65.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Turbine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.88 and a Gross Margin at +40.76. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 45.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.06. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $196,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

APPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 50.00%.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,986 million, or 54.50% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,999,289, which is approximately 1.355% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,633,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $329.25 million in APPS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $325.44 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly -39.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 6,228,721 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 9,286,397 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 35,563,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,079,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,553,175 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,067,116 shares during the same period.