BTIG Research lifts Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SRGA] price surged by 7.80 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Surgalign Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Image Segmentation.

The machine learning system is part of HOLO AI™, Surgalign’s core technology in artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital surgery, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued a patent covering a machine learning system for automated segmentation of a three-dimensional bony structure in a medical image. The granted patent expands and further strengthens the company’s HOLO AI technology portfolio.

A sum of 8242683 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.14M shares. Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.62 and dropped to a low of $1.41 until finishing in the latest session at $1.52.

Guru’s Opinion on Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgalign Holdings Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

SRGA Stock Performance Analysis:

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.83. With this latest performance, SRGA shares gained by 34.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.73 for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1835, while it was recorded at 1.4100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8859 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Surgalign Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

SRGA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $89 million, or 52.40% of SRGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRGA stocks are: KRENSAVAGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,403,077, which is approximately -0.718% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,738,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.2 million in SRGA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.57 million in SRGA stock with ownership of nearly 260.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SRGA] by around 18,206,364 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 20,378,059 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 19,684,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,268,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRGA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,354,334 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 6,364,728 shares during the same period.