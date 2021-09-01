Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] is 210.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.17% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.56%. The company report on August 27, 2021 that Bitfarms Ltd. to Present at the Benzinga Crypto Festival and Participate in Panel Discussion.

Bitfarms Ltd. (Nasdaq: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, currently powering approximately 1.1% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, announces that its Chief Mining Officer, Ben Gagnon, will present at the Benzinga Crypto Festival, which is being held virtually on August 31 – September 1, 2021.

Mr. Gagnon will deliver his presentation on Wednesday, September 1, at 1:30 pm ET and will also participate in a panel discussion titled “Profit-Making Opportunities in Crypto Mining: Present and Future” at 2:50 pm ET on the same day.

Over the last 12 months, BITF stock rose by 1491.89%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.16 billion, with 151.96 million shares outstanding and 127.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, BITF stock reached a trading volume of 3331632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.56. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 34.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1491.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.16 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF], while it was recorded at 5.78 for the last single week of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

There are presently around $82 million, or 8.73% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,303,229, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.06% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 1,792,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.56 million in BITF stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $2.71 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 13,933,369 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 7,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 7,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,933,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,933,369 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 7,000 shares during the same period.