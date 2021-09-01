BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] Stock trading around $9.45 per share: What’s Next?

BIT Mining Limited [NYSE: BTCM] closed the trading session at $9.45 on 08/31/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.07, while the highest price level was $9.48. The company report on August 17, 2021 that BIT Mining Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2021.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) (“BIT Mining,” “the Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our company”), a leading cryptocurrency mining enterprise, reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Cryptocurrency Business Progress.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.00 percent and weekly performance of 15.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 84.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, BTCM reached to a volume of 6019342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIT Mining Limited is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16.

BTCM stock trade performance evaluation

BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.24. With this latest performance, BTCM shares gained by 84.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.70 for BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.59, while it was recorded at 8.47 for the last single week of trading, and 11.43 for the last 200 days.

BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] shares currently have an operating margin of -903.97 and a Gross Margin at -168.96. BIT Mining Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1023.27.

Return on Total Capital for BTCM is now -37.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.36. Additionally, BTCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] managed to generate an average of -$234,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.BIT Mining Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIT Mining Limited go to 15.75%.

BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $54 million, or 9.60% of BTCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTCM stocks are: SC CHINA HOLDING LTD with ownership of 3,504,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 772,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.3 million in BTCM stocks shares; and RAFFERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.49 million in BTCM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIT Mining Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in BIT Mining Limited [NYSE:BTCM] by around 1,749,350 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 338,565 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,644,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,732,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTCM stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 782,059 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 83,714 shares during the same period.