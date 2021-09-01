Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] moved up 1.75: Why It’s Important

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] price surged by 1.75 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Bionano Genomics Announces ESHG Lineup Featuring 11 Customer Presentations of OGM Data Spanning Three Major Clinical Research Areas of Application from 10 Institutions and Six Countries.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced the European Society of Human Genetics (ESHG) conference lineup featuring 11 customer presentations of optical genome mapping (OGM) data spanning three major clinical areas of application from 10 institutions and six countries. The clinical application areas represented below cover hematological malignancies, inherited genetic disorders and solid tumor analysis. The presentations are expected to cover the clinical utility of OGM across these application areas, along with the unique capabilities of Bionano’s Saphyr® system to detect all classes of structural variants, across the genome, at a superior resolution relative to traditional techniques. The ESHG conference is being held virtually starting this Saturday from August 28 – 31, 2021.

More than 3,400 participants are registered for this year’s ESHG meeting, which provides a platform for the dissemination of the most exciting advancements in the field of human genetics. The upcoming customer presentations featuring OGM data are listed below along with the associated clinical areas of application:.

A sum of 6875863 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.98M shares. Bionano Genomics Inc. shares reached a high of $5.94 and dropped to a low of $5.66 until finishing in the latest session at $5.83.

Guru’s Opinion on Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 118.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

BNGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 857.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.91 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.18, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 6.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bionano Genomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.40 and a Current Ratio set at 31.90.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $433 million, or 26.90% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,332,984, which is approximately 435.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,855,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.61 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $43.82 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 6619.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 50,572,358 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 19,455,533 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 4,305,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,333,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,044,365 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 10,954,580 shares during the same period.