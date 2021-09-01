Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Is Currently -0.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.229 during the day while it closed the day at $7.14. The company report on August 25, 2021 that Aurora Cannabis Marks Successful Inaugural Fulfillment for French Pilot Program.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Initial fulfillment satisfies obligation as primary provider of dried medical cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock has also gained 2.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACB stock has declined by -23.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.27% and lost -14.08% year-on date.

The market cap for ACB stock reached $1.75 billion, with 197.98 million shares outstanding and 197.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 2980188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

ACB stock trade performance evaluation

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.61, while it was recorded at 7.13 for the last single week of trading, and 9.22 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $243 million, or 20.02% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 11,741,122, which is approximately 115.173% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,846,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.75 million in ACB stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $13.0 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 54.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 11,549,372 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 3,098,557 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 19,318,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,966,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,583,810 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,043,414 shares during the same period.