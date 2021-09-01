American Well Corporation [AMWL] Revenue clocked in at $240.80 million, down -57.72% YTD: What’s Next?

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] gained 1.42% on the last trading session, reaching $10.71 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2021 that Amwell Closes Acquisitions of SilverCloud Health and Conversa Health.

With Rapid Execution of Two Strategic Deals, Amwell Initiates Focused Workstreams to Enrich and Scale its Digital Care Enablement Platform.

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL) announced that it has closed its acquisitions of SilverCloud Health and Conversa Health. By adding the proven longitudinal care and behavioral healthcare capabilities of these two companies to its digital care enablement platform, Amwell is positioned to introduce game changing technology that will advance the reach and impact of care teams around the globe and will strengthen the cohesion between physical, automated and virtual care.

American Well Corporation represents 249.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.41 billion with the latest information. AMWL stock price has been found in the range of $10.35 to $10.775.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, AMWL reached a trading volume of 3391363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Well Corporation [AMWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWL shares is $17.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for American Well Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for American Well Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33.

Trading performance analysis for AMWL stock

American Well Corporation [AMWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, AMWL shares dropped by -4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.56% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.38 for American Well Corporation [AMWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.43, while it was recorded at 10.41 for the last single week of trading, and 19.63 for the last 200 days.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Well Corporation [AMWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.09 and a Gross Margin at +31.93. American Well Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.51.

Return on Total Capital for AMWL is now -26.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.63. Additionally, AMWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] managed to generate an average of -$276,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

American Well Corporation [AMWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Well Corporation go to 37.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Well Corporation [AMWL]

There are presently around $1,073 million, or 49.80% of AMWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,669,050, which is approximately 149.534% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 12,726,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.3 million in AMWL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $121.33 million in AMWL stock with ownership of nearly 286.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Well Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in American Well Corporation [NYSE:AMWL] by around 41,967,152 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 16,034,722 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 42,169,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,171,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMWL stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,912,797 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 8,035,659 shares during the same period.